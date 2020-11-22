FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issued By SVB Leerink

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVRO. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

