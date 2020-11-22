G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

