Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $124.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

