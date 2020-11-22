Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 168.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

