GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 175,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GeoPark by 8,282.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 806,786 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

