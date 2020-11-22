GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

In other GeoVax Labs news, Director Randal D. Chase acquired 16,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00. Also, CEO David A. Dodd acquired 81,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Insiders have bought 158,667 shares of company stock valued at $793,335 in the last 90 days.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

