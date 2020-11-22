Gerald Laderman Sells 10,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

