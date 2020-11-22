Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,742 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.