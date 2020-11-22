Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.21.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

