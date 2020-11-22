Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XAUMF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Goldmoney has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

