GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

GDRX stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

