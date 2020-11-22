Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,699,516.28 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $1,699,516.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,296,224.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.57 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

