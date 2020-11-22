Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after buying an additional 3,395,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

