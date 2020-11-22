Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Gravity worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

GRVY stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of -0.64. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.