Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GPI stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.
