Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYPHQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

