GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 164,209 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 264.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.58% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of MMLP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

