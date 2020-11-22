GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 7,667 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

