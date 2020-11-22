GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.55. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

