GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Talend by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Talend by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

