GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 11,411 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 66.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 29.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

