GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $269,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

KEYS opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.