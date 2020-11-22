GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $271,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

