GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $260,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

