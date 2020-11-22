GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $263,000 in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.