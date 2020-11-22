GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $263,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

