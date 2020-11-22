GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $269,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.47 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

