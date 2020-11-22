GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $272,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $777.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

