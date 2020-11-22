GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $260,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $232.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $235.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,312. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

