GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 134.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.32. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

DYAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

