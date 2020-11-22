GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

