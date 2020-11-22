GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Busey by 18.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

BUSE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

