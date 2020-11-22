GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,385 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,073 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 267,524 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 61,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

