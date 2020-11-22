GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $272,000 Position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,360 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.16 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.