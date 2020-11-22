Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.83

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.83 and traded as high as $86.90. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 1,086,167 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

