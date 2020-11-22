GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

