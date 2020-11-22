Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.26 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.