HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.25 on Thursday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at $640,645.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,165 shares of company stock worth $92,814.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

