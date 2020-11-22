HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.38

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.38 and traded as high as $51.96. HCI Group shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 101,796 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCI Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $3,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

