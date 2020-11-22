Head-To-Head Analysis: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) versus Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anchiano Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Jaguar Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Anchiano Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anchiano Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -471.04% -419.59% -74.59% Anchiano Therapeutics N/A -89.84% -52.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jaguar Health and Anchiano Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Anchiano Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anchiano Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $5.78 million 2.87 -$38.54 million ($6.89) -0.03 Anchiano Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.12 million ($3.46) -0.42

Anchiano Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health. Anchiano Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics beats Jaguar Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its human health product pipelines include crofelemer, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, idiopathic/functional diarrhea, and irritable bowel; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for various indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia, a non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, its products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. has collaboration and license agreement with ADT Pharmaceuticals, LLC to research and develop programs related to the pan-RAS and PDE10/Ã-catenin programs. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2018. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

