Head-To-Head Comparison: Intrusion (INTZ) & Its Competitors

Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intrusion to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million $4.47 million 44.64 Intrusion Competitors $12.13 billion $1.16 billion -133.19

Intrusion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Intrusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 5.88% 44.12% 9.06% Intrusion Competitors -37.17% -90.60% -21.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intrusion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intrusion Competitors 485 2228 2714 94 2.44

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Intrusion’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intrusion beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

