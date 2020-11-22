Head-To-Head Contrast: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) versus Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -4.58% N/A -0.56% Frontier Communications -11.39% -0.12% -0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.50 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.49 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.11

Cincinnati Bell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cincinnati Bell and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 1 3 0 0 1.75 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

