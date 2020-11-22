Head-To-Head Review: Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isomet and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.80 billion 0.74 $471.90 million $2.86 22.76

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Profitability

This table compares Isomet and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isomet N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands -1.86% 11.34% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Isomet and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 3 4 0 2.57

Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $60.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Isomet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Isomet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Isomet has a beta of -15.6, meaning that its share price is 1,660% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Isomet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Supplies segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, and GloFish brand names. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

