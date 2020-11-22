Head to Head Survey: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 2.03% 10.60% 4.43% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.24 $4.13 million $0.40 15.75 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 1.33 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components. In addition, the company offers services for management of mission-critical enterprise IT functions, such as help/service desk; infrastructure maintenance; application management, support and testing; and technical and business monitoring. Further, it recruits, retains, and manages IT talent for its clients. It serves healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, technology, and telecommunication industries. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

