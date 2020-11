Head to Head Survey: William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) vs. Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) and Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Scholastic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Scholastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Scholastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scholastic $1.49 billion 0.55 -$43.80 million ($0.08) -300.63

William H. Sadlier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholastic.

Risk and Volatility

William H. Sadlier has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholastic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for William H. Sadlier and Scholastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A Scholastic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Scholastic has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Scholastic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholastic is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Profitability

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Scholastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A Scholastic -1.71% 1.82% 1.08%

Summary

Scholastic beats William H. Sadlier on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel. Its original publications include the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, Bad Guys, Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels, Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Wings of Fire, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties comprise the Peppa Pig, Five Nights at Freddy's, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates books plus products for children, including titles, such as the Mini Grocery Store, Rocks, Gems & Geodes Maker Lab, LEGO Chain Reactions, Hope the Rainbow Fairy, and other titles under the Klutz and the Make Believe Ideas names. The Education segment publishes and distributes classroom magazines under the Scholastic News, Scope, Storyworks, Let's Find Out, and Junior Scholastic names; non-fiction books under the Children's Press and Franklin Watts names; and literacy curriculum products under the Scholastic Literacy name, as well as provides children's books, other print and online references, fiction focused products, classroom materials, and consulting services. The International segment offers original trade and educational publishing programs; distributes children's books, digital educational resources, and other materials through school-based book clubs, school-based book fairs, and trade channels; produces and distributes magazines; and offers online subscription services. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

