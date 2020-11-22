Head to Head Survey: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ZIX alerts:

This table compares ZIX and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIX and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ZIX has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.87, suggesting that its share price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Benchmark Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.36 -$14.65 million $0.15 47.93 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIX.

Summary

ZIX beats Benchmark Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Benchmark Energy Company Profile

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.