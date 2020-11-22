Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.