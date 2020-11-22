Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

