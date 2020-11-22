Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HESAY stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

