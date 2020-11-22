Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.57

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $273.57 and traded as high as $302.60. Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at $299.60, with a volume of 3,141,119 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

In other Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) news, insider Eugene Shvidler sold 17,978,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £53,936,274 ($70,468,087.27). Also, insider Duncan Baxter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

